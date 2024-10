Mercy Aseidu

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Mercy Asiedu supports her children's pursuit of acting, seeing it as a life-changing career.

In an interview with Hitz FM, she emphasized her gratitude for acting and her encouragement for her children to follow the path, even establishing a production house to secure the future of her legacy.





