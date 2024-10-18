“I’ll never submit to a broke guy” – Efia Odo

Efia Odo

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo, in her podcast Rants and Bants, challenged traditional views on submission in relationships. She argued that submission should be earned by men who show responsibility, growth, and respect, questioning why women should submit to men who fail to demonstrate leadership or provide stability.





