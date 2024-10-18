Entertainment

“I’ll never submit to a broke guy” – Efia Odo

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo, in her podcast Rants and Bants, challenged traditional views on submission in relationships.

Source: ZionFelix