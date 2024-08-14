I’ll play a “bad girl” role if the overall story has a positive impact – Martha Ankomah

Martha Ankomah

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah stated in an August 13, 2024, Adom TV interview that she is open to playing "bad girl" roles if they contribute to a positive message. She likened such roles to Judas in Jesus films, emphasizing that impactful, meaningful work is her priority.





