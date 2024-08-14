Entertainment

I’ll play a “bad girl” role if the overall story has a positive impact – Martha Ankomah

Martha Ankomah 1 Martha Ankomah

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah stated in an August 13, 2024, Adom TV interview that she is open to playing "bad girl" roles if they contribute to a positive message.

