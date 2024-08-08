Entertainment

0

I’ll seek Bawumia’s permission before performing at an NDC event – Dj Azonto

DJ Azonto Per.jpeg DJ Azonto

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto stated he will only perform at events organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if he receives permission from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto stated he will only perform at events organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if he receives permission from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He expressed gratitude to Bawumia, who first invited him as a politician, acknowledging the opportunities that came from that initial performance.



Source: Mynewsgh