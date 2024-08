Martha Ankomah

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah expressed deep gratitude for her acting career during an August 13, 2024, Adom TV interview.

She revealed she would choose acting again if given the chance, citing its blessings and opportunities, including brand endorsements and perks.

Ankomah, famous from "Next Movie Star," remains a respected figure in Ghana's entertainment industry.



