I lost everything, I was living in single room – Screwfaze

Skrewface

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanaweekend

Hiplife artist Screwfaze (Jehoshaphat Kwabena Eshun) shared his struggles with financial instability and depression in a TikTok video. He revealed poor decisions led to losing his wealth and living in a single room, compounded by family rejection, including his wife keeping him away from their children.



Source: Ghanaweekend