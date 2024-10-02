I lost everything, I was living in single room – Screwfaze

Menu ›
Entertainment
Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanaweekend
Hiplife artist Screwfaze (Jehoshaphat Kwabena Eshun) shared his struggles with financial instability and depression in a TikTok video.
Hiplife artist Screwfaze (Jehoshaphat Kwabena Eshun) shared his struggles with financial instability and depression in a TikTok video. He revealed poor decisions led to losing his wealth and living in a single room, compounded by family rejection, including his wife keeping him away from their children.
Source: Ghanaweekend