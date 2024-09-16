Entertainment

I’m a member of NPP, but my SRC ambition is independent – Guru

GuruScreenshot 2024 09 16 144224.png Maradona Adjei Yeboah

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: ameyawdebrah.com

Ghanaian musician Maradona Adjei Yeboah, known as Guru, is running for SRC President at the University of Ghana.

While he supports the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Guru emphasized that his campaign is independent and self-funded.

He plans to address issues such as accommodation, transportation, and free data for online classes.

Guru also aims to introduce a sick bay in each hall of residence.

After a legal dispute disqualified him, the SRC Appeals Board reinstated him, allowing him to contest the election.

Source: ameyawdebrah.com