I'm always hurt when people insult Medikal - Sister Derby

Sister Derby with Medikal

Ghanaian musician Sister Derby expressed her emotional distress at the sight of people hurling insults at her former partner, Medikal.

In an interview on Zionfelix TV, Sister Derby opened up about her relationship with Medikal, stating that their two-year bond was devoid of quarrels or conflicts.



Despite her assertion that Medikal didn't treat her well and abruptly ended their relationship for Fella Makafui, Sister Derby admitted feeling anguish over public criticism directed at him.

She noted that following Medikal's split from Fella Makafui, public backlash against him has intensified, prompting her to speak out against the negativity.



Despite being unaware of the reasons behind Medikal's breakup with Fella Makafui, Sister Derby confessed to being deeply affected by the insults aimed at him.