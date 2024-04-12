I'm at peace - Akuapem Poloo after visiting Mecca

Akuapem Poloo

Actress and social media personality Akuapem Poloo, now known as Haniya in Islam, remains deeply moved by her recent pilgrimage to Mecca to perform Umrah, a lesser Hajj.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Akuapem Poloo shared her profound joy and gratitude for the experience, highlighting overwhelming yet fulfilling moments such as performing Safah and Marwa and touching the revered Kaaba in Mecca.



Reflecting on her spiritual journey, Akuapem Poloo expressed how Islam has positively impacted her life, stating, “Islam has really changed my way of life. I don’t take in alcohol anymore and I have become a better woman and mother to my son. I don’t do stuff that will make him feel bad and I get much respect from my social media fans and I’m always at peace.”



Despite initial challenges adjusting to Islamic practices, she now embraces them wholeheartedly, crediting Islamic leaders and her Muslim community for their support.

“It was not easy from the onset with some of the Islamic teachings and practices," she admitted. "However, with determination, perseverance and encouragement from Islamic leaders who helped me in converting and my Muslim friends, I am now enjoying the practices with ease despite my imperfections.”



Akuapem Poloo emphasized the beauty of Islam, highlighting the unity in worshipping one God and the profound peace she has found in her faith.



Expressing gratitude for her journey, she thanked Allah, Chief Imam Sheikh Usman Sharubutu for guidance, and Alhaji Abdul Salam for facilitating her pilgrimage.