Menu ›
Entertainment
I’m cordial with my ex-wife’s new husband – Kwaku Manu refutes heartbreak claims Kwaku Manu and ex-wife
Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost
Actor Kwaku Manu addressed rumors about his emotional state following his ex-wife's recent marriage.
He stated he's doing well and highlighted his positive relationship with her new husband.
Manu emphasized that handling divorce requires strength and wisdom, and he urged understanding for those who express their pain online.
Read full article
Source: Tigpost