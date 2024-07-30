Entertainment

I’m disappointed in Akufo-Addo, I thought he would take Ghana beyond Nkrumah’s level – KOD

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: ghanaweekend.com

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster and fashion icon, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), has expressed disappointment with President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration, which he hoped would surpass Nkrumah’s achievements.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on Point of View, KOD, who supported Akufo-Addo in 2008, stated that the nation's current state does not reflect the progress he anticipated.

KOD believed Akufo-Addo had the potential to elevate Ghana beyond the visionary leadership of Nkrumah, especially in the creative sector.

Source: ghanaweekend.com