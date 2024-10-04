‘I’m going through divorce, I’ve been homeless for a year’ – Former BBAfrica winner opens up on marital issues

Karen Igho

Source: 3news

Former Big Brother Africa winner Karen Igho revealed she has been homeless for a year following her divorce from Yaroslav Rakos. In a post on X, she urged Africans to pray for her and her children, stating her husband should be held accountable for her struggles and safety.





