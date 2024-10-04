Menu ›
Entertainment
‘I’m going through divorce, I’ve been homeless for a year’ – Former BBAfrica winner opens up on marital issues
Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: 3news
Former Big Brother Africa winner Karen Igho revealed she has been homeless for a year following her divorce from Yaroslav Rakos.
Former Big Brother Africa winner Karen Igho revealed she has been homeless for a year following her divorce from Yaroslav Rakos. In a post on X, she urged Africans to pray for her and her children, stating her husband should be held accountable for her struggles and safety.
Source: 3news