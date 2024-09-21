I'm living in anxiety over galamsey menace - KSM

Veteran Ghanaian comedian Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) has raised alarm over the worsening impact of illegal mining, or galamsey, in Ghana.

In a recent YouTube discussion, he noted increasing unrest among youth in mining communities, who are confronting illegal miners with growing frustration.



KSM expressed his fears about the turbulence in the country, stating, "The galamsey havoc is causing so much anxiety."



He warned that as Ghana approaches its December 2024 elections, the galamsey crisis is intensifying social tensions.



KSM emphasized that this issue is a national emergency, not merely a political or tribal concern, impacting the future of all Ghanaians.

His concerns echo those of notable figures like musicians Stonebwoy and Rocky Dawuni.



Despite government efforts, including military interventions, illegal mining continues to ravage Ghana's forests, compounded by corruption and economic challenges.



Other threats, like agricultural expansion and illegal logging, further endanger the nation’s biodiversity and citizens' livelihoods.



