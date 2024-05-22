'I’m not a Gabonese, I’m proudly Nigerian' - Veteran Zack Orji clarifies

Zack Orji

Nollywood stalwart Zack Orji has emphatically refuted online rumors suggesting he hails from Gabon, expressing his frustration on Instagram.

The actor, known for his iconic roles, clarified his nationality, stating he is a proud Nigerian from Enugu, the coal city State.



Orji, addressing the falsehoods, emphasized that such rumors are not new to him, citing a recent instance where false reports claimed his demise.



Asserting his Nigerian heritage, Orji affirmed that both his parents are Nigerian, dismissing the Gabonese claims as baseless fabrications.

In a statement on his Instagram page, @realzackorji, he declared, "I am proudly Nigerian and equally proud of my Nigerian heritage."



He urged God to take action against those behind the misinformation, emphasizing the harm caused by such false narratives.



Concluding his statement, Orji reiterated his allegiance to Nigeria, expressing gratitude for being alive and debunking the unfounded rumors.