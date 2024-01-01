I’m not bothered by the threats; stay away from my husband - Agradaa warns Asiamah’s ex-girlfriend

Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa has sent a strong warning to an unidentified woman who is threatening to release information about her husband, Asiamah, which could derail their marriage.

Agradaa noted that the said woman was interested in her ex-husband, Pastor Eric, and it was as a result of her actions that contributed to the collapse of her previous relationship.



She stated that even if the woman had an affair with her current husband, Asiamah and she has sensitive information about him, it will not affect their marriage in any way since it occurred in the past.



Agradaa warned the unidentified woman to stay away from her husband and focus on her life especially when she has kids and a husband.



“I hear some people saying ‘Before he [Asiamah] got married they were friends.’ My friend stop saying that and go back. Madam, who didn’t know you liked Asiamah and pastor Eric? I left pastor Eric for you and got married to Asiamah, so what is your problem? Stay away from him and think about yourself.



"You are staying abroad with your kids and husband yet you want someone’s guy to have a sexual affair with. I am not bothered by the threats and we don’t care about the information you have,” she said while speaking on Thunder TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



Afterwards, Asiamah also slammed the woman for her threats and accused her of being jealous of his marriage with Nana Agradaa.

“If I converse with you on the phone, share some love messages with you and today you are threatening to release my information because you are jealous about my marriage. And also because I didn't marry you. It will not affect us in any way.”



SB/OGB



