I'm not financially supported by my church as a pastor - Akesse Bempong

Akesse Bempong

Gospel musician, Akesse Brempong has disclosed that he does not receive financial support from his church for his pastoral role.

He revealed this during an interview with Amelley Djosu on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz,



Brempong emphasised his stance, stating, "As at this point, my pastoring is voluntary. I am not on the payroll of the church but I enjoy it." He clarified that he prefers not to burden his church financially while fulfilling his pastoral duties.

The 'God is Working' singer highlighted that he sustains himself through multiple revenue streams apart from his music career. "It is basically because I am into a lot of things that generate revenue and I don't want to be another mouth for my church to be feeding," he explained.



Brempong reiterated his commitment to various revenue-generating activities, underscoring his preference for not receiving compensation as a pastor.