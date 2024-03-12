"I’m not ready to give out ‘Kweku Ananse’ song for any political campaign" - Amerado

Amerado

Ghanaian artiste Amerado has firmly stated that he has not made any decisions to offer his hit song ‘Kweku Ananse’ to any political party for campaign purposes.

In an interview on AKOMA FM in Kumasi, Amerado emphasized his cautious approach towards endorsing a political party, highlighting the risks involved. He asserted that he hasn't committed to endorsing any political party with his song.



"I have not had any political thoughts about affiliating with any political party yet, but as an artiste under a record label, my label has had no engagements with any political party as far as I am concerned," Amerado told host Tony Best on March 9.



Amerado stressed that his current focus is on his upcoming releases and advancing his career, rather than pursuing fleeting attention that might not benefit artists in the long run.

Nevertheless, Amerado expressed his delight at his ‘Kweku Ananse’ song being chosen as the official entrance music for President Akufo-Addo at the 67th Independence Anniversary celebration.



During the celebration in Koforidua on March 6, Amerado’s sensational hit “Kwaku Ananse” set the tone as President Akufo-Addo made his entry.



"I’m very grateful to the organizers of the Independence anniversary; this is a massive show of love to me, and I’m highly indebted," said Amerado. "There are a lot of songs making great waves in Ghanaian music, but for my song to be played at the apex of the nation’s gathering is huge, and I’m humbled. This means I should keep up the good work," he added.