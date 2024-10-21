“I’m not rich yet, please stop billing me” – BBNAIJA S9 winner, Kelkyrae laments

Big Brother Naija Season 9 champion, Kellyrae

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Big Brother Naija Season 9 champion, Kellyrae, has discussed the significant influx of financial assistance requests he has been receiving from relatives and friends.

In a conversation with media figure Hero Daniels, Kellyrae revealed that after disclosing he gifted his wife, Kassia, N55 million from his winnings, he has been inundated with pleas for help.



He clarified that, despite his victory, he is not in a stable financial situation to meet these demands, pointing to the rising cost of living and his own expenses.

Kellyrae requested patience and understanding, asking those who are seeking financial support to allow him time to stabilize and focus on his own priorities.



