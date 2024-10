Kirat Assi

Source: BBC

Kirat Assi was deceived in an elaborate nine-year catfishing scheme by her cousin, Simran, who posed as a man named Bobby.

Kirat Assi was deceived in an elaborate nine-year catfishing scheme by her cousin, Simran, who posed as a man named Bobby. Despite the emotional trauma, Kirat shared her story through a podcast and Netflix documentary, challenging stigma in the South Asian community while seeking accountability and closure.





