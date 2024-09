Abena Bambi

Source: Ghanaweekend

Ghanaian actress and influencer Abena Bambi aims to become a top actress in the film industry.

After gaining acclaim for her role in "Inspector Bediako," she expresses optimism about revitalizing Ghana's film sector.

At 24, she balances acting, modeling, and brand representation, aspiring to join the A-list soon.



