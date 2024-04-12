I'm prioritising self love now - Medikal

Medikal

Rapper Medikal has emphasized the importance of self-love, suggesting it should take precedence over seeking love from others.

In a post on X, he expressed a newfound understanding, stating, “It took me a long time to realize you don’t necessarily need anyone’s love when there is self-love. I’m selfish with love right now, I’m so in love with myself, in fact, I’m obsessed.”



This revelation comes shortly after Medikal publicly announced the end of his marriage to actress Fella Makafui. The couple is now focused on co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.

The news of their split surprised many, given the deep affection they had previously displayed.