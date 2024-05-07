I'm ready for adult film roles - Frank Naro

Menu ›
Tue, 7 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Actor-turned-musician, Frank Naro, stirs controversy with unexpected revelation, sparking social media frenzy.
Naro expresses contentment with his acting career but admits to losing interest, except for one scenario: participating in adult films.
In a candid interview on TVXYZ on May 6, 2024, Naro unveils his surprising stance.
"They've always admired my acting, but I've decided to take a break, not for financial reasons.
However, if it involves adult content, count me in. It's uncharted territory for me... If the compensation is right, I'll dive in," Naro states candidly.
