I'm ready to share my connection - MOG expresses willingness to support colleagues

MOG Music

MOG Music, the acclaimed gospel artist, expressed his readiness to support fellow musicians by leveraging his connections to advance Ghanaian music.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the 'Be Lifted' sensation emphasized the importance of showcasing Ghanaian music on the global stage. He highlighted his success in penetrating the American music market, considering it a paramount achievement in music marketing.



"I believe it will be a great thing to have a Ghanaian on that turf and also pull some Ghanaians along and get them in there to let the world know the quality of music we have here in Ghana," MOG Music stated on Hitz FM.

Reflecting on his encounter with American gospel luminary Donnie McClurkin, MOG Music described him as a blessing in his career. Collaborating with McClurkin on 'Be Lifted' opened doors to other influential figures such as Cece Winans, Israel Houghton, the Winans Brothers, and Phill Thompson. Despite the substantial investment required to bring McClurkin on board, MOG Music emphasized the invaluable returns he received.



In addition to his musical endeavors, MOG Music disclosed his venture into establishing a record label, Levites Records, aimed at nurturing young gospel talents. His goal is to facilitate the growth of Ghanaian gospel musicians and amplify their presence on the global stage. However, he cautioned against naively sharing his connections, expressing a desire to protect his investments from exploitation.