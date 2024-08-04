I’m sorry – Lilwin tells Martha Ankomah

Lil Win

Source: Mynewsgh

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lilwin, has apologized to actress Martha Ankomah for disparaging her brand, acknowledging his mistake and seeking forgiveness. The case, involving a five million cedis lawsuit, is set for settlement on August 15, 2024, after a court adjournment for finalizing terms.





