I’m sorry – Lilwin tells Martha Ankomah

Sun, 4 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lilwin, has apologized to actress Martha Ankomah for disparaging her brand, acknowledging his mistake and seeking forgiveness.

The case, involving a five million cedis lawsuit, is set for settlement on August 15, 2024, after a court adjournment for finalizing terms.



Source: Mynewsgh