I’m sorry about the words I used – Keche Joshua finally apologizes to King Paluta

Keche Joshua and King Paluta

Source: ZionFelix

Keche Joshua of the Keche music group has apologized to King Paluta after criticizing him for not promoting their collaborative song, "My Father." Joshua admitted his comments were harsh and expressed regret for the discord it caused, clarifying there is no ill will towards Paluta or his management.





