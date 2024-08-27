Entertainment

Entertainment
I’m the 2019 GMA Artiste of the Year, anyone who doubts can challenge me – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy2 Stonebwoy

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Stonebwoy, the Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artist, has reaffirmed his belief that he won the 2019 Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, despite no official announcement. In a podcast interview, he expressed confidence in his achievements, challenged skeptics to provide evidence, and called for any opposing claims to be presented publicly.



Source: Tigpost