I’m the King of Kings when it comes to Ghana music – Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian artiste Kwaw Kese has boldly declared himself as the paramount figure in Ghana's music industry.

In an interview on Joy prime's morning show, Kwaw Kese said, “When it comes to Ghana music, I’m the King of Kings.”



He emphasized his influence by suggesting that even prominent figures like rapper Sarkodie draw inspiration from his musical legacy.



Reflecting on his two-decade-long career, Kwaw Kese said, “It’s been 20 years, and my song is still number one. Which king again? We have the king of the dancehall, the king Sark, and all the other kings, but who is the king of all these people? I am the king. They all look up to me.”

The rapper conveyed his belief that he has traversed musical territories that the current generation of artists are exploring. He addressed perceptions about his lifestyle, acknowledging comparisons to individuals with mental health challenges due to his rumored cannabis use.



Kwaw Kese countered these notions by portraying himself as a prosperous individual who upholds responsibility, stating, “I’m a beautiful madman” who leads a comfortable life, ensures quality education for his children, and supports his family.