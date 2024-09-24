Entertainment

“I’m tired of Lagos men”- Bobrisky blasts men for bad breath in viral post

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities

Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has called out Lagos men on social media for poor oral hygiene, urging them to brush their teeth twice daily.

Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has called out Lagos men on social media for poor oral hygiene, urging them to brush their teeth twice daily. In an Instagram post, he expressed frustration over discolored teeth among men under 30, prompting a viral response and mixed reactions from followers.



Source: Gh Celebrities