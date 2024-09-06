Entertainment

I’m willing to become a prophetess of God if I receive a calling – Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin Red Salma Mumin

Fri, 6 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin expressed her openness to becoming a prophetess if she feels a divine calling. In a September 4, 2024 interview with TV3, she shared how her upbringing in a Christian family and early prophetic visions influenced her spiritual journey, though she struggled with intense revelations from the Bible.



Source: Tigpost