I’m willing to become a prophetess of God if I receive a calling – Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin expressed her openness to becoming a prophetess if she feels a divine calling.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin expressed her openness to becoming a prophetess if she feels a divine calling. In a September 4, 2024 interview with TV3, she shared how her upbringing in a Christian family and early prophetic visions influenced her spiritual journey, though she struggled with intense revelations from the Bible.





Read full article