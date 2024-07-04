Entertainment

Entertainment
I’m willing to relocate to Nigeria for some years if I get a very lucrative alcohol advertisement deal – Mzbel

WhatsApp Image 2024 07 02 At 15.jpeg Mzbel in an interview with Onua Fm

Thu, 4 Jul 2024 Source: 3news

The FDA banned celebrities from endorsing alcoholic beverages to protect minors from alcohol influence.

Mzbel, in an interview, expressed plans to relocate to Nigeria for alcohol endorsements, citing lost income from the ban in Ghana.

She questioned potential government restrictions on endorsing alcohol abroad, asserting her rights as an adult to make such decisions.

Mzbel emphasized her willingness to travel for advertising deals, including for Joy Dadi, despite the FDA directive aimed at safeguarding youth from alcohol-related influence.

Source: 3news