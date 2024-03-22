I met Kuami Eugene very cheerful when I visited him - Hajia Police

Kuami Eugene

Celebrity police officer and musician, Hajia Sa-ada Muhammed, known as ‘Hajia Police’, shared her observations after visiting Kuami Eugene, who is recuperating from a recent motor accident.

During an interview on Cape Coast’s Property FM, Hajia Police revealed that the highlife singer appeared in good spirits during her hospital visit.



"As for Kuami Eugene, I personally paid him a visit at the hospital and he’s doing very well and looking very cheerful after the accident," she remarked.



Reflecting on the accident scene, she indicated that there were apparent lapses in adherence to road safety protocols.

"At first, I can’t say a lot about what happened, and besides, the case is under investigation so we can’t say much. But when you visit the scene where the accident happened, you can see that someone didn’t do what’s expected of them," she stated.



Highlighting the importance of responsible driving, she emphasized, "Someone didn’t do what is expected of a driver to do and ensure road safety, so it’s clear that someone made a certain mistake on the road."



She further noted, "The case is still under investigation but as a driver when your vehicle develops a fault on the road and becomes disabled, there are a lot of things you need to do."