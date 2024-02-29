I met my wife as a virgin - Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei has stirred up conversation with his candid revelations about his relationship with his wife.

Osei disclosed that he and his wife met while studying at the University of Ghana, both as virgins.



He shared that they mutually lost their virginity to each other, a process that spanned four years of their relationship. The actor attributed the prolonged wait to his focus on education and concerns about potential pregnancy during their early years together.



Expressing admiration for his wife, Osei described her as his rock and credited her for her enduring support. He emphasized that she was not only his first girlfriend but also the only woman he has ever been intimate with.



Reflecting on their journey, Osei highlighted his determination to prioritize his education and avoid distractions that could hinder his future success. He acknowledged that there were misconceptions among friends and acquaintances, with some speculating about his potency due to the delayed intimacy in their relationship.

Despite external perceptions, Osei remained resolute in his commitment to his academic pursuits and building a prosperous future alongside his wife. He expressed gratitude for her patience and understanding throughout their journey together, underscoring her unwavering support as pivotal to their enduring bond.



In recounting their story, Osei's words resonate with a sense of dedication and conviction, highlighting the importance of staying focused on one's goals despite societal pressures and expectations.



