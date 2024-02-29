I met my wife on Facebook - Kwaw Kese reveals

Kwaw Kese and his wife

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has opened up about how Facebook became the unexpected cupid in his love story. He disclosed that he encountered his wife, Nana Pokua, through the social media platform.

During an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kwaw Kese shared the amusing narrative that kickstarted his journey to love. Reflecting on their initial encounter, he humorously remarked, “My wife married me because I am ‘Abodam [Crazy].’ That time the madness was crazy, and she fell for it.”



Kwaw Kese reminisced about the first time he laid eyes on his wife at Reggie Rockstone’s nightclub. Despite being captivated by her, he confessed to feeling unsure about how to approach her. Undeterred, he resorted to an unconventional method by scouring Facebook for assistance.



“I went through rapper Scientific’s Facebook friends and I saw Nana Pokua, so I sent her a DM,” Kwaw Kese shared, recounting his determined pursuit of his elusive love interest.



After patiently waiting for a response for a week, Nana Pokua replied, sparking a conversation that would alter the course of their lives.

Delving into the challenges they encountered as a couple, Kwaw Kese revealed the adjustments Nana Pokua had to make to accommodate his public persona. “She didn’t like ladies coming to me when we go out but she had to adapt because it’s part of the job,” he disclosed.



The couple tied the knot in 2016, marking a significant milestone in their journey together. This union followed Kwaw Kese’s previous marriage.



Currently, Kwaw Kese is actively promoting his latest track titled ‘Awoyo Sofo’.