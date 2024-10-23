I need a land to open a music school - Stevo Atambire

Renowned Kologo musician Stevo Atambire has revealed plans to establish a music school in the Upper East Region.

Speaking on Daybreak Upper East with Kwasi Ahumah Smith on A1 Radio, he announced that he and his team are actively searching for land to launch the project.



"I want to start a music school. We are currently looking for the land," he said during the interview.



The musician, known for his unique mastery of the traditional Kologo instrument, said the school will focus on training young talents in both traditional and modern music styles.



The project aims to preserve the region’s cultural heritage while creating opportunities for emerging musicians.

This announcement comes just days ahead of his annual Saa Woo festival, scheduled for October 26 at the Nayorigo Primary School Park.



The festival is a celebration of the rich musical traditions of the Upper East region and attracts music lovers from across the country.



Stevo hopes to secure the land soon and begin work on the music school, which he believes will be a game-changer for the region's music scene.



