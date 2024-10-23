Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

I need a land to open a music school - Stevo Atambire

Stevo Atambire Performance Stevo Atambire

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Kologo musician Stevo Atambire has revealed plans to establish a music school in the Upper East Region.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live