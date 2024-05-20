I never ranted of the good things I did for Sister Derby - Medikal

Medikal, Sister Derby

Ghanaian rapper Medikal recently took to social media to share intimate details about his failed marriage, shedding light on his strained relationship with ex-wife Fella Makafui.

In a candid revelation, Medikal referred to Makafui as a "baby mama," indicating the deteriorated state of their union. He disclosed significant financial investments, including paying for Makafui's liposuction and injecting over $300,000 into her business, alongside other expenses totaling GHC10,000.



Comparing his past relationship with Sister Derby, Medikal expressed frustration, highlighting his efforts in maintaining privacy despite adversity. He stated, "I did so many good things for Sister Derby, but I never resorted to online rants." However, he emphasized that Makafui's actions have compelled him to address the situation publicly.



The "Omo Oda" hitmaker's social media outburst has sparked conversations about the challenges faced in romantic relationships, garnering mixed reactions from fans and followers.

Medikal's revelation underscores the complexities of modern relationships and the emotional toll of public scrutiny on personal affairs.



As the saga unfolds, many await further developments and hope for an amicable resolution to Medikal's personal crisis.