Darkovibes

Source: 3news

Ghanaian musician Darkovibes clarified reports about his marijuana use, stating that he smokes weed recreationally during recording sessions but not backstage before performances.

He emphasized being a law-abiding citizen.

Darkovibes is promoting his six-track EP, Intercontinental, featuring songs like "Bie Esor" and collaborations with Richkid and Fadlan.



