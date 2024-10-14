I once defecated in my car – Legendary actor Ajos reveals

Ajos

Source: Ghanaweekend

Legendary Ghanaian actor Kingsley Kojo Kyeremateng, known as Ajos, shared a humiliating incident from 30 years ago when his fame led to an embarrassing moment. While on an errand in Accra, he was unable to find a restroom and ended up defecating in his car, highlighting the downsides of celebrity.





