I only came to support my sweet ex - Sister Derby on Medikal's show performance

Sister Derby

Ghanaian artist Deborah Vanessa, known as Sister Derby, clarified her presence at ex-boyfriend Medikal's Indigo O2 Arena concert, citing support for her former partner and friend.

In an interview with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, Sister Derby emphasized her intention to offer support without instigating any controversy.



She expressed, "It wasn’t to cause anything. It was basically to support my friend, my sweet ex. I wanted to come and support."

Addressing online criticism, Sister Derby questioned the backlash, highlighting previous collaborations with Medikal post-breakup, including performances at Sowutuom and their track 'Cold and Trophies'.



Asserting a lack of animosity, Sister Derby dismissed rumors of discord with Medikal or his current partner, Fella Makafui, stating, "We never exchanged words. With that song, I had to tell my fans what happened. I never jabbed or attacked him or her."