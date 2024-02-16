I only have a legal verbal agreement with Shatta Wale - Sammy Flex reveals

Sammy Flex

Sammy Flex, the manager of renowned Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has shed light on a remarkable aspect of their collaboration.

Contrary to traditional contracts, Flex disclosed in an interview that their agreement is purely verbal, lacking written documentation.



During an intriguing discussion on TV XYZ, Sammy indicated that despite the absence of a formal contract, they have effectively communicated their roles, expectations, and boundaries, rendering their agreement enforceable.



"Agreement is agreement. We have a legal agreement in place. We're in constant communication, and one thing is certain: legal agreements don't always have to be signed. Shatta and I haven't signed any contracts," he affirmed.

Flex emphasised that their verbal agreement carries legal weight, allowing both parties to make flexible decisions regarding the termination of their partnership, if necessary.



"Me and Shatta Wale, it's a legal verbal agreement... Verbal agreement is legal. I can quit at any time, and he can also fire me," he asserted.