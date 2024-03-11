I only said he is broke, I did not insult him - Shatta Wale clarifies remarks on Sarkodie

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, the self-proclaimed dancehall king, has clarified his stance regarding his comments on fellow musician Sarkodie, emphasizing that he did not intend to insult him.

The exchange between the two artists dates back to Sarkodie's track "Advice," where he took aim at Shatta Wale for his continuous disparaging remarks.



Addressing the issue, Shatta Wale expressed his belief that there was no need for Sarkodie to devote time and resources to crafting a diss track directed at him.



During an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, monitored by Ghanaweb.live, Shatta Wale stated, "If I say you are broke, I have not dissed you. You don’t have to do a diss track to the diss Lord. When I heard that, I was like I only said you are broke so you don’t have to do a song for me."

He stressed that his assertion about Sarkodie's financial status was not intended as an insult, but rather a factual observation.



As of now, Sarkodie has not responded to Shatta Wale's remarks, leaving the situation open-ended.