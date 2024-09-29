Entertainment

I own many assets, but I prefer not to brag – Kelvyn Boy

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Kelvyn Boy, in a Hitz FM interview, shared pride in his self-built three-bedroom home and a preference for modesty despite owning more properties in Accra. He highlighted his active role in his children’s lives and acknowledged ongoing tensions with former mentor Stonebwoy, stemming from their 2019 split.



Source: Tigpost