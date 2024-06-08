I rejected American citizenship from Barack Obama – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta with Barack Obama

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian media personality and musician, Blakk Rasta, revealed rejecting US citizenship offered by Barack Obama during his Ghana visit.

He cited loyalty to Ghana, refusing to abandon the country for personal gain.



Blakk Rasta criticizes politicians, accusing them of exploiting public office for personal gain, worsening Ghana's state.

He expresses concern for the future, lamenting the poor economy and the exodus of citizens seeking better prospects abroad.



Blakk Rasta's decision reflects his commitment to Ghana's development and his determination to hold politicians accountable for their actions.



