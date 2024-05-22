I rent or sell my gowns out after single use - Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo

Ghanaian fashion luminary, Nana Akua Addo, has revealed her practice of leasing out the exquisite gowns she dons for red carpet affairs.

Addo clarified that she dons these gowns once before offering them for rent to interested parties, with the condition that the price meets her expectations.



Speaking to BBC Pidgin, she stated, "I wear my gowns once, and afterward, people DM me for their weddings, expressing interest in either renting or purchasing the gown. If the offer is lucrative, I'm inclined to accept it."

Addo, who garnered attention at this year's AMVCA in Nigeria with a $6000 gown, emphasized that while she maintains a stunning appearance, she is discerning in her choice of red carpet engagements, ensuring she remains financially prudent.