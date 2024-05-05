I sometimes feel useless and unworthy - Ama K Abebrese

Ama K Abrebrese

Television personality Ama K Abebrese candidly revealed her struggles with feeling worthless and useless during a recent driving experience.

Recalling the incident in a series of tweets, she recounted feeling overwhelmed with sadness and unworthiness while driving home from the supermarket.



Amid tears, Abebrese paused her car to seek solace from a supportive friend who reminded her of her impact and worthiness in life.



Reflecting on the encouraging conversation, she highlighted the importance of persevering through life's challenges, finding solace in faith, and embracing a greater plan.

Following the uplifting call, Abebrese found renewed strength and managed to smile through her tears as she drove home, feeling somewhat uplifted.



As her birthday approached, she expressed gratitude for the love and support she received, acknowledging the tendency to overlook personal achievements and support.



Ultimately, Abebrese emphasized the importance of celebrating life's blessings and remaining resilient in the face of self-doubt and challenges.