Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

I sometimes rush out of the bathroom for music ideas – Kuami Eugene

Image 226 (1).png Kuami Eugene

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Kuami Eugene shared insights into his creative process, revealing that he finds inspiration in the bathroom, where he installed speakers to listen to music while showering.

Kuami Eugene shared insights into his creative process, revealing that he finds inspiration in the bathroom, where he installed speakers to listen to music while showering. He discussed how his unique setup helps refine his work and admitted to rushing out mid-shower to capture spontaneous ideas.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh