I spend more than £20K on my girlfriend every month – Shatta Wale

Shatta wale and his new girlfriend

Shatta Wale has revealed his extravagant spending habits, particularly on his newfound love interest.

Shatta Wale, in an interview on 3Music TV, disclosed that he splurges more than 20 thousand pounds monthly on his partner, emphasising his dedication to showering her with luxury.



The self-proclaimed "richest artist" emphasised that his motivation to perform at shows and events stems from his unwavering commitment to his fans, rather than financial gain from event organisers or promoters. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the payment received for his performances, asserting that it falls short of his expectations.



Shatta Wale minced no words in criticising event organisers, particularly those based abroad, accusing them of undervaluing his talent and offering inadequate compensation. He emphasised his preference for connecting with his loyal fan base, known as the SM fans, over financial considerations.

During the conversation about his earnings from performances abroad, Shatta Wale lamented the perceived disrespect from organisers, highlighting his dissatisfaction with the payment structure. He dismissed the 20 thousand pounds he received for his overseas performance as insufficient, claiming that his expenditure on his girlfriend far surpasses that amount.



"For God's sake, my girl Rolly and her 1 Month course for cosmetology not even including her personal driver and security cost more than this bullshit," Shatta Wale said.