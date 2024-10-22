I still faces backlash for Sarkodie's ‘Happy Day’ feature - Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian highlife artist Kuami Eugene revealed he continues to face insults for featuring on Sarkodie’s 2020 song "Happy Day."

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Kuami said the song, which praises President Akufo-Addo's Free SHS policy, has caused people to wrongly associate him with political endorsements.



"I have to explain myself constantly that I’m not part of it being an NPP song," he explained.



Despite his efforts to distance himself from the political message, Kuami expressed disappointment at how he’s been targeted.

He also shared that fans often confront him, referencing political achievements like Mahama’s UGMC project.



The controversy stems from a line in Sarkodie’s verse that was perceived as supporting the NPP, leading to backlash against both Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene.



The song was released ahead of Ghana’s 2020 general elections.



