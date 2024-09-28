Entertainment

I support calls for end to galamsey – Adjetey Anang

Sat, 28 Sep 2024

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has expressed concern over the pollution of water bodies due to galamsey activities. In a recent interview, he called for urgent measures to combat this issue, emphasizing the need for lawful activism and public awareness to protect lives and the environment from the detrimental effects of illegal mining.



Source: 3news