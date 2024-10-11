I took MTN qwickloan to fund my trip to the US – Twene Jonas

Twene Jonas

Source: Ghpage

Ghanaian social media commentator Twene Jonas, based in the US and known for his controversial statements, has admitted that he still has an outstanding debt with MTN qwickloan and has no intention of repaying it.

In one of his regular online videos, he explained that he used the loan to finance his move to the United States in order to start a new life. Jonas attributed his departure from Ghana to the challenging economic conditions in the country and acknowledged that he relied on the popular qwickloan service to address some urgent matters before leaving.

He acknowledged that he did not manage to settle the debt before leaving Ghana and has no plans to do so in the future.



