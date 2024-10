Papa Kumasi

Source: Mynewsgh

Actor Papa Kumasi revealed his strained relationship with Agya Koo, stating that Agya Koo ignores his greetings.

Actor Papa Kumasi revealed his strained relationship with Agya Koo, stating that Agya Koo ignores his greetings. He attributed the challenges in the movie industry to such conflicts and division among actors, particularly citing tensions between different camps, including his affiliation with Kwaku Manu.





